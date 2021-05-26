newsbreak-logo
Sardinia, OH

Ralph Weis, 95

Brown County Press
 3 days ago
Ralph Weis, of Sardinia, OH passed away on May 22, 2021 at the age of 95. Ralph was born on June 24, 1925 in Sardinia, OH to the late Florence and Glenn Florence Weis. Ralph’s wife, Joan (Ertel) Weis, preceded him in death as did his only brother, Roy Weis.

In 1946, Ralph left Sardinia, and moved to Cincinnati, OH where he worked at Allis Chalmers. In 1949, he moved to Hamilton, Ohio and went to work for the Fisher Body Division of General Motors. Upon his move to Hamilton, Ralph needed a place to live and connected with a distant relative, Mae (Ring) Meder and her husband Herman. Mae and Herman had a spare room and offered it to Ralph. During this time, they introduced him to Joan, and they were married later that year. They were married for 68 years.

Ralph enjoyed a 33 year career with Fisher Body in Hamilton, OH where he worked in Quality Control. Outside of work, Ralph was a family man, preferring to spend time with his wife Joan, and their three children, Randy, Shauna, and Karen. Ralph provided well for his family and always set an example for his children and grandchildren to follow. Ralph believed in hard work, being a good neighbor, and helping others in need. Ralph was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, OH where he remained an active member until his death.

Ralph leaves to cherish his memory, his three children, Randall Weis and wife, Margaret of Fairfield, CT, Shauna Weis of Sardinia, OH, and Karen (Weis) Taylor and husband, Tim of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Kimberly Francis, Stephanie Weis and Randall Weis II; three great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends, Marjorie Muller and Linda Wardlow.

The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital-Anderson, Hospice of Cincinnati-East and members of the Peace Lutheran Church, especially Pastor Laura Shreffler, for their love, care, and support.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25 at 11:00 A.M. at the Peace Lutheran Church 10581 Day Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, OH 45121. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate a graveside service.

Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, OH 45121.

