There's no questions some fans are disappointed with the Colorado Avalanche's showing in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team, which finished the regular season on top of the entire league, went up 2-0 in their second round series against the Vegas Golden Knights only to lose the next four straight and be ousted in a year where many felt they had a good chance of winning it all. Some of the anger for the Avs' loss has been directed at Nazem Kadri, whose eight game suspension for a hit to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the first round made him a non-factor against the Knights. And, some are choosing to take it way too far.