Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

Hungarian myth/folk and history serve as the backdrop for Ava Reid’s immersive debut novel, The Wolf and the Woodsman. Women in Évike’s small village of Keszi are regularly taken captive by the Royal Order of the Woodsmen and brought to Király Szek (the seat of the King), on the King’s orders because the wolf girls practice magic. The reasons behind these royally decreed abductions is not initially clear to Ava’s people, but at the start of the novel other than to amass and abjure with their magic. Évike is pushed to be the latest captive even though she has no magic. Only one seer remains for her people and they need her. Once she is a prisoner of the Woodsmen, the story fully takes off.