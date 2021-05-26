Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”
This summer, we’re getting an all-star soundtrack album for a comic-book series. DC Comics is working with Loma Vista to put out an album inspired by DC’s new dystopian series Dark Nights: Death Metal. Tyler Bates, the former Marilyn Manson collaborator who now scores movies like the John Wick and Guardians Of The Galaxy films, serves as executive producer, and it seems like he was very involved in putting everything together. The compilation features comics-inspired songs from artists like Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and Show Me The Body, and we’ve already posted the Mastodon joint “Forged By Neron.” Today, doomy goth-rock queen Chelsea Wolfe shares her song “Diana.”www.stereogum.com