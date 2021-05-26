Foo Fighters & Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling 2022

We’ve been seeing a lot of late 2021 music festivals roll out their lineups, but also hearing 2022 plans from fests that missed this year for pandemic reasons. One of those fests is Boston Calling, which had to skip both this year and last but will return for its usual late May festivities next year. The fest has yet to announce its full lineup, but it’s offering a teaser today in the form of headliners that could be massively appealing to fans of 1990s alternative rock. That’s right: Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine will top the bill in Allston, Massachusetts next Memorial Day weekend. Tickets for the May 27-29 event are available here.