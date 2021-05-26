Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

JAWNY shares “Take It Back,” announces The Story of Hugo project

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAWNY has shared a video for new song "Take It Back." The video, premiering exclusively above, shows the songwriter rocking out on the back of a trash truck. It's the first release from his next project, The Story Of Hugo, set for release on July 15. "Take It Back," a...

www.thefader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take It Back#Inspiration#Hugo Tracklist#Song#Tombstone Grey#Video#Interlude#Baggy Verses#90s Beck#Best Thing#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicfloodmagazine.com

H.E.R. Announces Release Date For Album “Back of My Mind,” Shares “We Made It” Single

Singer-songwriter-producer-activist and FLOOD 11 cover star H.E.R. has officially announced the release of her anticipated album Back of My Mind today. It’s coming just days away on June 18. The last we heard from the multi-Grammy-winning musician was a contribution to the Netflix series We the People called “Change” and a feature alongside Migos on DJ Khaled’s album titled “WE GOING CRAZY.” The news arrives with the unveiling of her stirring new single,”We Made It.” Listen below.
Musiccatcountry96.com

Old Dominion Share a Boat Story With a Happy Ending

Old Dominion‘s new song “I Was On A Boat That Day” has the guys sharing stories about some pretty big events from their career, that actually happened on a boat. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey recalls that the name for their second album, Happy Endings, which contains the hits “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” “Hotel Key,” and “Written In The Sand” – was actually “discovered” on a boat.
Musicbyuicomm.org

The Symphony and University Bands share stories through music

The Symphony Band and the University Band performed on May 20 through a live stream. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, concerts have not allowed any audience members to attend in person. Fortunately, the Department of Music has continued performing concerts through streaming services. This concert was special because both bands were...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Tone Stith Shares New Project ‘FWM’: Stream

R&B singer Tone Stith is back serenading the ladies!. The rising superstar unveiled his latest project titled FWM, featuring nine tracks, including a collaboration with R&B songstress H.E.R. Tone has been teasing fans for a while, sharing clips of some of the songs he’d been working on for months. Along...
MusicSFGate

Hear SZA, SAINt JHN Fall in Love on 'Just for Me'

SZA and SAINt JHN have teamed up for a new track, “Just For Me,” off the upcoming soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The smooth-talking love song follows the soundtrack’s first single “We Win” from Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby. The soundtrack to the film, which stars LeBron James,...
Musicobscuresound.com

Kekko – “Dreaming Life”

Out today from Kekko, “Dreaming Life” is another consuming dream-pop success from the Singapore-based husband/wife duo, who impressed with the track “Past Lives” last month. Both of these tracks come from the Dreaming Life EP, also released today. “Dreaming Life” dazzles with illuminated synths that evolve into Cherie’s dreamy vocals...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Illuminati Hotties Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Producer and writer Sarah Tudzin has announced her next Illuminati Hotties album: Let Me Do One More is out October 1 via Snack Shack Tracks in partnership with Hopeless Records. Today, Tudzin has shared the new song “Pool Hopping,” which arrives with a summery music video directed by Katie Neuhof. Check it out below, and scroll down for Let Me Do One More’s tracklist and album art.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Molly Burman Shares New Track ‘Everytime’ And Announces Debut EP

This post is via Indie is not a genre . 19 year old Molly Burman has returned with her latest single, Everytime, following on from the success of her debut release Fool Me With Flattery last month, alongside its accompanying music video. Watch and listen below. Everytime is another promising...
MusicAlternative Press

illuminati hotties let loose and have fun in “Pool Hopping”—watch

Illuminati hotties kick back and relax at the pool in the video for their latest song “Pool Hopping.” The song comes ahead of their newly announced third album Let Me Do One More, out October 1 via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. The indie-rock project of producer and audio engineer Sarah...
Musictheclevelandamerican.com

Models with friends, Daniel Chavez presents a short music video

Beautiful Chile model Daniella Chavez She was commissioned to gather some of her friends and proposed to record a music video in which they would all appear in front of the camera with their best clothes and modeling. That’s right, this is a short video in which you can see...
Musicshutter16.com

HOT HALF DOZEN 6.8.21

Gemini, single by Kendra Erika. Catches you from the first bars and holds you with her bouncy yet seductive voice that brings urgency and narrative. Beautifully produced. Stream on Spotify. Follow on YouTube and all socials and at kendraerika.com/. Blood on Your Hands by Willie Nile (featuring Steve Earl) Classic,...
MusicThe FADER

The 9 projects you should stream right now

The new album from one of Chicago rap's biggest artists comes on the heels of his No. 1 single "RAPSTAR." That song is on Hall Of Fame along with Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, and more. Stream: Spotify | Apple Music. Migos,...
Entertainmentthesuffieldobserver.com

Story and Sharing Time at Phelps-Hatheway House

One is never too young to learn about history! New this season, the Phelps-Hatheway House & Garden’s “Littlest Historian” Story & Sharing Time seeks to introduce children age’s three to five to the wonderful world of historic houses and museums. Each week, little historians can bring their caregivers to explore our historic property, listen to a story and learn about what goes on inside a museum.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Basketball Star Kawhi Leonard Announces New Music Project ‘Culture Jam’ & Shares New Song + Visual For “Everything Different” ft. NBA YoungBoy + Rod Wave

In a historic move, two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP, two-time NBA Defensive Player, five-time NBA All-Star, and the first recipient of the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP award, Kawhi Leonard, joins forces with music industry powerhouse and Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Records, Eesean Bolden to announce a new compilation album titled Culture Jam that is slated for release in summer 2021 via Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. The first-of-its-kind project celebrates the union of hip hop, basketball, and community. Today, the duo shares the first single from the project titled “Everything Different” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave, and its triumphant companion video. Directed by Rook, executive produced by Edgar Estevez and starring the top ranked high school basketball phenom, Mikey Williams, the striking video chronicles the journey of a kid from the inner city chasing his dream of becoming a professional basketball player against all odds. The video is soundtracked by an anthem and performances by YoungBoy and Rod Wave.