JAWNY shares “Take It Back,” announces The Story of Hugo project

In a historic move, two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP, two-time NBA Defensive Player, five-time NBA All-Star, and the first recipient of the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP award, Kawhi Leonard, joins forces with music industry powerhouse and Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Records, Eesean Bolden to announce a new compilation album titled Culture Jam that is slated for release in summer 2021 via Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. The first-of-its-kind project celebrates the union of hip hop, basketball, and community. Today, the duo shares the first single from the project titled “Everything Different” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave, and its triumphant companion video. Directed by Rook, executive produced by Edgar Estevez and starring the top ranked high school basketball phenom, Mikey Williams, the striking video chronicles the journey of a kid from the inner city chasing his dream of becoming a professional basketball player against all odds. The video is soundtracked by an anthem and performances by YoungBoy and Rod Wave.