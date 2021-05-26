SEC TOURNAMENT: Season Comes to Close in Hoover
TUE: 7-4 L In the end, there was no furious comeback, there was no spectacular walk off to keep things going. There was definitely fight, plenty of it in fact. In the end, however, Ole Miss proved too much for Auburn in the SEC Tournament and the Tigers season came to a close in Hoover with a 7-4 decision. Jack Owen looked ok-ish on short rest, which isn’t anything to cry about and the Auburn bullpen was spectacular, expect on one pitch which was a 2 run homer to Hayden Dunhurst to push the Rebs to their final 7th run. Auburn’s offense was pretty good too, Ryan Bliss being the tip of the spear.www.collegeandmagnolia.com