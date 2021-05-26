Remembering Bud Blattner

Is it just me or does it seem like the older ballplayers had more colorful lives? Maybe some of today’s international players, who have lived through crushing poverty and had to escape from repressive governments, have some interesting stories. It seems most of the U.S. players have followed a fairly similar linear path: child prodigy, massive amounts of AAU ball, star in high school or college, then to the minors, and finally to the majors. None of them seem to materialize out of the dust at the age of 19 and have enough talent to take on big leaguers (Dizzy Dean). None of them served on a rocket boat storming Omaha Beach (Yogi Berra) or flew combat missions in two wars (Ted Williams). None of them left home at the age of 12 or barnstormed across the country.