Parametrix Insurance raises $17.5 million to offer cloud downtime insurance

85% of employees indicated that they would welcome assistance when it comes to navigating their benefits in order to make educated choices. However, most HR and benefits teams don’t have the capacity to be a full-time resource in this regard, creating a significant pain point. Nayya is a software and data infrastructure startup that uses data science and AI to empower employees to make the right decisions, based on their individual circumstances, when it comes to choosing and managing their benefits. Sitting at the intersection of HR, insurtech, and big data, the company takes billion of data points, claims data, and combines them with other data integrations to present a data-driven engine that can be used for decisioning for enrollment, new employee onboarding, and ongoing claims management. Leveraging Nayya’s platform yields a better experience for employees and employers, while driving better financial outcomes for both.