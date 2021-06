When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan next week, he will be mixing business with pleasure. Erdogan is scheduled to attend a June 16 soccer match in Baku between Turkey and Wales and then visit Shusha, the historic city in Karabakh that was Azerbaijan’s main prize from last year’s war with Armenia. “Inshallah we will have a new holiday in Shusha, following Ramadan,” Erdogan said in March when he first announced his travel plans, which have since been repeatedly delayed.