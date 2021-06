Are birds just birds, or is there a difference for you and your gun dog?. The female setter was staunch on her point, tail and head high, her entire body quivering with the anticipation of what was to come. I felt the adrenaline rush I have always felt when walking into flush pointed birds with shotgun in hand, not much less intense than the first such time some five decades earlier. The bird flushed, my gun fired—seemingly on its own—and the bird dropped from amid a puff of feathers. In mere moments, the dog brought the beautiful male bobwhite to me and placed it in my hand.