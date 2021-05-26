Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Would Chiefs trade for Julio Jones? One NFL insider weighs in

By Cam Ellis
Posted by 
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his Wednesday mailbag, MMQB’s Albert Breer talked at length about whether Falcons’ receiver Julio Jones would, and could, be a good fit with the Kansas City Chiefs.

www.audacy.com
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
536
Followers
758
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Pat Mahomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Falcons#American Football#Elite#Mmqb#Veach Co#Hall Of Famer#Matchups#Kansas City#Patrick Mahomes Bombs#Stars#Gm#Opposite Tyreek Hill#Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Bucs sign former Chiefs CB Antonio Hamilton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday. The veteran free agent tried out for the defending Super Bowl champions at their rookie minicamp this weekend. Hamilton, 28, played in all 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLWichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC: Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs rookies’ made most of first NFL camp

The Chiefs’ rookies got their first taste of the NFL during a weekend mini-camp. There weren’t as many first-year players as in previous offseasons, and there wasn’t contact. But coach Andy Reid said he was happy with the event, and we hear from him and the Chiefs’ first draft pick, second-rounder Nick Bolton from Mizzou, in this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast. You’ll also hear from Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, who attended the mini-camp and heard what the rookies had to say.
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLNBC Sports

Chiefs cut Tajae Sharpe

Tajae Sharpe didn’t last long in Kansas City. The Chiefs cut Sharpe, a veteran wide receiver, today. Sharpe signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season and didn’t get into a game. He hit free agency in the offseason but re-signed with the Chiefs in March. Originally a fifth-round...
NFLchatsports.com

The four biggest roster questions for the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 03: Mike Hughes #21 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) With the 2021 NFL Draft now behind us...
NFLNBC Sports

Chiefs signing Daurice Fountain after tryout

The Chiefs have added a wide receiver after seeing him in action over the weekend. Daurice Fountain is signing a one-year deal with Kansas City, per agent Andy Simms. Fountain appeared in six games for the Colts over the last three years, missing the 2019 season with an ankle injury. Originally a fifth-round pick in 2018, Fountain has a pair of receptions for 32 yards in his career. He played five contests in 2020, going between the practice squad and the active roster.
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs’ roster is middle of pack in average age

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls out instructions at the line during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) The...
NFLchatsports.com

Chase Claypool Says He 'Would Love' Steelers to Trade for Julio Jones

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool said he'd welcome longtime Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones with open arms if his team pulled off a blockbuster trade. "I would love him in Pittsburgh," Claypool told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday. The Steelers already have one of the NFL's deepest...
NFLarrowheadaddict.com

KC Chiefs: Meet the newest wide receiver Daurice Fountain

Over the weekend, the K.C. Chiefs conducted their annual rookie minicamp, a welcome sign of player activity after last year’s completely cancelled in-person offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the process each year, the Chiefs not only have their official draft picks and rookie free agent signings on hand, but they also invite several other players to try out for the team this year as well—fringe players just hoping to turn the heads of coaches if given a chance.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs begin Phase 2 of NFL's offseason program today

There’s no rest for Kansas City Chiefs rookies as they jump right into Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday. The team completed rookie minicamp this weekend and now they’ll get one week of Phase 2 activities. In prior offseasons, the NFL had three weeks of Phase 2 activities, but in the current modified offseason program, they do less work in this phase. While the majority of work during this period is strength and conditioning, it does open up some on-field workouts to veteran players. Everything to this point is voluntary, so don’t expect the entirety of this team to show up for it.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...