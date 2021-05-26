WhatsApp: The new rules are not correct .. WhatsApp is filed with the court against the center .. What will happen?

On 15th May the new privacy policy of WhatsApp is going to go live and here are the details about the same as to what is going to happen if you don’t accept the new policy of the chatting oriented app, During the starting of the month WhatsApp provided the users with a deadline of May 15th and they have stated that the if they don’t accept it then it is not that the users are going to lose the functionality or they won’t be able to use the app, they have stated very clearly that the users will lose on to the full functionality of the app if they don’t accept the new policy that they have come up with.