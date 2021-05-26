newsbreak-logo
Internet

WhatsApp: The new rules are not correct .. WhatsApp is filed with the court against the center .. What will happen?

By Elena Rowse
prudentpressagency.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was learned that the central government introduced new rules in February to regulate digital media content. These regulations went into effect today. WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram haven’t taken any action yet. It is known that the Center warned that if the rules are not followed, the status of the mediator will be revoked and criminal procedures will be taken. WhatsApp has made a major decision in this regard. It was learned that he had applied to the Delhi High Court to challenge the new rules imposed by the Indian government. Reuters reported that the new rules set by the center threaten users’ right to personal privacy. No WhatsApp spokesperson has officially commented on this.

#Media Ethics#New Rules#Central Government#Facebook Privacy#User Privacy#Information Privacy#Facebook Inc#The Delhi High Court#Indian#Reuters#Digital Media Ethics Code#The Supreme Court#Regulations#Personal Privacy#Criminal Procedures#News Websites#Instructions#Concerned Agencies#Mediator Guidelines#Objectionable Content
Social Media
Whatsapp
Technology
India
Internet
Twitter
Supreme Court
Facebook
Instagram
InternetCNET

Delete your Facebook account completely, loose ends and all

Some consider Facebook as a welcome way to keep in touch with relatives and friends across the world, and interact with groups of people with similar interests. Other see a darker side filled with political fighting, privacy oversteps and rampant misinformation. Others still may just crave a break. Whatever your...
Cell Phonesenter21st.com

WhatsApp customers free to cease utilizing App tells Delhi High Court

Today is the final date to simply accept WhatsApp’s new privateness coverage 2021, however earlier than that WhatsApp mentioned within the Delhi High Court that customers need to use the messaging app and so they can shut or delete it at any time when they need. There isn’t any compulsion to simply accept the brand new coverage and customers can delete this app at any time when they need.
Worldbreakingnews4you.com

Center does not agree with WhatsApp privacy policies

The center notified the Delhi High Court on Monday that it believes that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian Information Technology (IT) laws and standards, and has asked online platforms to provide addresses to clarify whether it is necessary to confirm central government guidelines. The lawsuit was filed in front...
Internetthecherawchronicle.com

Controversial new WhatsApp terms of service apply

Starting Saturday, the controversial new Terms of Service and Privacy Rules for WhatsApp will take effect. Those who do not accept the new policy at first will still be able to use the messaging service for the time being, but they will lose access to their conversations after a while.
Cell Phonesnintendo-power.com

WhatsApp, will everything change? What happens (actually) on May 15th

For WhatsApp users there is a red circled date in the calendar. The Terms of Use and WhatsApp’s Privacy Policy will be “definitively” updated on May 15: if we do not immediately accept the new terms, the functionality of the application will be phased out, and after a few weeks it will no longer be usable.
Cell Phonesnintendo-power.com

WhatsApp, Expired: Who can no longer use the app, what happens

Today, Saturday 15th May, we have arrived at the Day of Judgment Share Privacy rules are changing. Those who do not accept the new rules are less likely to re-use the popular messaging app. Of course, your account will not be deleted, but the restrictions will be in effect and will not be usable.
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

What You Should Know Before Accepting WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy

Tomorrow is the deadline to for those deciding whether or not to accept WhatsApp's privacy policy. Since the measure was announced at the beginning of this year, endless doubts have arisen among users — the main one being what happens to accounts for those who refuse. The general outrage at...
Cell Phonesgetindianews.com

WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy 2021 Update: What Happens You May Face If You Don’t Accept It Today and other details!

On 15th May the new privacy policy of WhatsApp is going to go live and here are the details about the same as to what is going to happen if you don’t accept the new policy of the chatting oriented app, During the starting of the month WhatsApp provided the users with a deadline of May 15th and they have stated that the if they don’t accept it then it is not that the users are going to lose the functionality or they won’t be able to use the app, they have stated very clearly that the users will lose on to the full functionality of the app if they don’t accept the new policy that they have come up with.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Yes, WhatsApp Just Launched This Stunning New Strike At Telegram

WhatApp was primed and ready this time. As Telegram ruthlessly taunted the messaging giant as Facebook’s deadline day arrived, WhatsApp was prepared to fight back. And fight back it did—unlike last time. Here’s what just happened. Finally, after months of negative headlines and a user backlash, WhatsApp’s hugely controversial update...
WorldPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Controversial WhatsApp privacy update faces axe in Germany

WhatsApp’s forthcoming privacy policy update has upset plenty of users due to concerns about Facebook data sharing, but now the messaging app is on the wrong side of an entire country. German regulators have announced they’re giving the big thumbs down to the update, which WhatsApp says users must agree...
Cell PhonesZDNet

WhatsApp delays enforcement of new privacy rules in Brazil

The full enforcement of WhatsApp's new privacy policy has been delayed in Brazil as local authorities investigate the data privacy implications to users of the app's new rules. The decision follows a series of discussions between the owner of the messaging app Facebook and Brazil's National Data Protection Authority (ANPD),...
Cell Phonestechdator.net

WhatsApp Accounts of Movie Pirates Should be Suspended: Indian Court Orders

WhatsApp users sharing copyrighted content without permission are considered pirates and should have their accounts suspended, ordered Delhi High Court recently. This judgment came after a lawsuit filed by Zee Entertainment, who identified that parts of their movie Radhe have been shared among WhatsApp users. WhatsApp Users Sharing Pirated Content...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

India asks WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy - sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s technology ministry has written to Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp asking the messenger to withdraw its updated privacy policy, which came into effect on May 15, in its biggest market by users, two government sources said on Thursday. WhatsApp earlier this year said users will have to...
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

What to expect from WhatsApp’s new ‘persistent’ update messages

The Facebook-owned app will limit some functions and push ‘persistent’ messages on users to accept updates to its terms of service. Once again WhatsApp is in the hot seat over updates to its terms of service. The Facebook-owned app is pushing ahead with updating its user policy tomorrow (15 May)...
Internetwcn247.com

WhatsApp won't apply new data-sharing rules in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's Competition Board says it has been notified by WhatsApp that the messaging application's controversial data-sharing rules won't come into effect in Turkey. WhatsApp had updated its terms of service and privacy rules in January, forcing users to agree to sharing more of their data with Facebook, which owns WhatsApp. Concerned about the possible sharing of their personal information, many Turkish users downloaded alternative messaging applications, while the Competition Board launched an investigation into WhatsApp and Facebook. On Friday, the competition authority said it had been informed that WhatsApp's new rules would not be implemented in Turkey.