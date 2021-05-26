WhatsApp: The new rules are not correct .. WhatsApp is filed with the court against the center .. What will happen?
It was learned that the central government introduced new rules in February to regulate digital media content. These regulations went into effect today. WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram haven’t taken any action yet. It is known that the Center warned that if the rules are not followed, the status of the mediator will be revoked and criminal procedures will be taken. WhatsApp has made a major decision in this regard. It was learned that he had applied to the Delhi High Court to challenge the new rules imposed by the Indian government. Reuters reported that the new rules set by the center threaten users’ right to personal privacy. No WhatsApp spokesperson has officially commented on this.www.prudentpressagency.com