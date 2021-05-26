911: Lone Star - Season 3 - Brianna Baker Promoted To Series Regular
Brianna Baker, who recurred heavily on the first two seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of the Fox drama series. Baker plays Paramedic Nancy Gillian, who works at the 126 under Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres). Nancy began working alongside T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), when her late partner tragically lost his life on a call. Baker has appeared in 20 episodes over the two seasons.www.spoilertv.com