911: Lone Star - Season 3 - Brianna Baker Promoted To Series Regular

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight's status quo-shattering episode of Walker, titled "Defend the Ranch." In the episode, which was originally set to be the season finale before the network ordered additional episode of the hit revival, Walker and his family are still reeling from the events of the previous episode's cliffhanger, and now with his family in danger, Walker finds himself face to face with some ghosts from his past -- with his family trapped in the crosshairs. In the clip above, he has to walk on thin ice to prevent his captors from doing something stupid.