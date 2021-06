Does Miami safety Bubba Bolden’s scouting report live up to the early expectation of a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft?. With two players selected in the first round, it’s safe to say this year’s NFL Draft was a success for the Miami Hurricanes defense. Although a repetition seems unlikely next year, one Hurricanes player has received early first-round attention. Can Miami safety Bubba Bolden be a potential first-round prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft? Let’s examine his early scouting report to find out.