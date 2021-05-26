Cancel
One McDonald's is so desperate for workers it is giving away iPhones

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA McDonald’s restaurant in Illinois is offering iPhones to try to attract new workers. A viral tweet shows the red and yellow poster outside the store. The photo, captured by @Brogawd_, was shared Sunday evening. "McDonald’s Now Hiring," the sign reads. "Free iPhone." The sign did not forget to include...

