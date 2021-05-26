CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons DC Dean Pees compares Grady Jarrett to 5-Time Pro Bowler

By Morning Show w/ John, Hugh, Abe Gordon
audacy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Falcons hired Arthur Smith to be their new head coach, Smith brought legendary Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees out of retirement to lead that unit here in Atlanta. Pees, who won a pair of Super Bowls for two different teams (Patriots in 2005 and Ravens in 2013), walked in to a situation where there were some questions about the defense, but who the best player on that side of the ball isn't one of them.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 power rankings roundup

The Falcons must come away with a win this weekend if they have any chance at salvaging their season. Atlanta is a better team than New York, but with the Jets coming off a shocking overtime win over Tennessee and the Falcons lost a game they should have won against Washington.
NFL
92.9 The Game

Could Falcons trade WR Calvin Ridley before deadline?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley didn't travel to London for the team's Week 5 match-up against the New York Jets "due to a personal matter" per a team press release. Head coach Arthur Smith addressed the media in his weekly Monday morning presser and was asked about Ridley's status.
NFL
92.9 The Game

Hugh Douglas responds to Falcons DC Dean Pees

The 92.9 The Game Morning Show featuring John Fricke and Hugh Douglas was front and center as the focus of Dean Pees' press conference on Thursday afternoon. Hugh Douglas listened to the comments from Dean Pees for the first time live on air and responded to the comments of the Falcons Defensive Coordinator.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 things we learned: Falcons vs. WFT

It doesn’t really matter where the blame is pointed. The latest blown lead for the Atlanta Falcons was a total team effort, as a 30-22 lead in the fourth quarter dissolved and left the Falcons staring at a 34-30 defeat to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. It was a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Dean Pees Full of Praise for Falcons Defender

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season last week against the New York Giants. A big reason for the win was the improvement on defense. The Falcons had allowed a franchise record 80 points in their first two games, but they held the Giants to just 14 last week.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Week 5 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets

The 23rd episode of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL — has arrived. This week, the guys recap the devastating loss to the Washington Football Team in more ways than one before getting into a preview of the Falcons matchup with the Jets. As always, you can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Or you can watch the full episode below.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cordarrelle Patterson scores 3 times in Falcons' loss

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson had yet another huge day for the team, though they suffered a 34-30 defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team. Patterson continues to dominate. His signing with the Falcons went under the radar in the offseason, and it seemed as though he would be the No. 3 option in the backfield once training camp started. But he's emerged as a real weapon, both running the ball and acting as a receiver. Patterson and Matt Ryan are developing a ton of chemistry early in the season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons depth chart: Week 5

Week 4 is in the books, as we turn our sights to Week 5 and a trip to London. Unfortunately in the most recent defeat, the 1-3 Atlanta Falcons have sustained some injuries which has caused moves to be made on the roster. On Tuesday, the Falcons placed both punter Cameron Nizialek and corner Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve. Nizialek’s status for the rest of the season is to be determined, while Oliver is reportedly done in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Super Bowls#Patriots#Titans
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: To sit out Week 5

Ridley won't travel with the Falcons to London for Sunday's game against the Jets due to a personal matter, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Along with Ridley, the Falcons will be without Russell Gage, who also won't make the trip due to an ankle injury. With his top two wide receivers out, Matt Ryan may just use his tight ends and running backs more than usual, but Atlanta's available wide receivers will be Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake and Frank Darby.
NFL
FanSided

5 positives for Washington Football Team vs Falcons

It’s a shot in the arm that the Washington Football Team needed in game four of the season against the Atlanta Falcons. Mercedes Benz Stadium was the site of a fierce battle on Sunday, but the visitors prevailed in the end. Following a week of anger, frustration, bickering, and finger-pointing,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Two Falcons players named to PFF 1st Quarter All-Pro Team

The bright spots of this Falcons team have been few and far between through the first quarter of the season. In Arthur Smith’s first season as a head coach, Atlanta hasn’t inspired much confidence. Still, they have seemingly improved in a different facet every week, which is all you can ask.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets Week 5 open thread

The Falcons come into this game missing several key pieces and sitting at 1-3. They’ll get a Jets team that is one of their easiest matchups of the year on paper, but whether they’ll be able to earn a win in front of a huge crowd in London remains to be seen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Jets vs. Falcons in Week 5

A battle of young gun vs. wily veteran takes place on the pitch on Sunday. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is coming off his best performance on his young career, going full bombs-away in the Jets' overtime win vs. the Titans, giving New York the first win on the season. Across the way, he'll be staring down former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who has.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy