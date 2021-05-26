Falcons DC Dean Pees compares Grady Jarrett to 5-Time Pro Bowler

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson had yet another huge day for the team, though they suffered a 34-30 defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team. Patterson continues to dominate. His signing with the Falcons went under the radar in the offseason, and it seemed as though he would be the No. 3 option in the backfield once training camp started. But he's emerged as a real weapon, both running the ball and acting as a receiver. Patterson and Matt Ryan are developing a ton of chemistry early in the season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO