If you’re a fan of Overwatch lore, like myself, you might want to check out a new novel that follows Ashe in the Wild West. The new novel follows Ashe as she loses her access to a family fortune and seeks to get it back. On this adventure we learn how she teams up with her robot butler B.O.B and eventually works alongside McCree to do some crazy heists together. The story dwelves into the bond of both (well all three) characters.