They say that every challenge, however great, contains a seed of opportunity. The year that was 2020 put that hypothesis to the test, but it continued to hold true. All across Westchester County, businesses had to quite literally adapt or disappear. Those who were able to find those seeds of opportunity amid the stacks of dangers, challenges, illness, fears, frustrations, and vulnerabilities were often the ones who weren’t afraid to toss out their usual playbook, face challenges head on, and find the courage and the leadership to change.