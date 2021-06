Author’s warning: Before I get into my normal stream of consciousness intro, I’m going to talk about the numbers. A lot of the 2021 season, and actual to my recollection 2020 as well, was kind of paint by numbers in Heroes and Goats. Sure, there was a surprise or two along the way. But when I looked at today’s numbers, I was pretty surprised. I actually went to the Fangraphs numbers after the game to see if today’s Superhero even made one of the three spots. But I absolutely, positively would not have guessed that in a 3-1 game where two of the three runs were homers, neither of them would be in the top three.