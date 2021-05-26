SCOTT DREYER: 7-7: Lessons from Cambodia (III)

In the last article we began to discuss the risks to the strategy that relates to efforts to break the economic stranglehold that the ruling regime has on the people. Will the ruling regime try to get in the way of people-centred and people-lead progress? In surveying that question, we have so far noted that while the ruling regime will undoubtedly try to ascribe to themselves the lion’s share of the benefits of the International airport, if they do really construct it, that project can provide a solid basis to attract investments into Dominica, especially tourism investments. We noted that what we the people have to do is to take development into our own hands to ensure that we benefit significantly from the construction of an international airport. The thing that we must do differently from the ruling regime is that our efforts must be extended to empower all our people in a way that contributes significantly to making our people financially strong and independent.