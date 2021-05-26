SCOTT DREYER: 7-7: Lessons from Cambodia (III)
It lies in Southeast Asia, between Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos. In area, it is slightly smaller than Oklahoma. For most folks living in Southwest Virginia, Cambodia is probably not among the top three thoughts occupying our minds. However, a young couple planning to minister as Christian missionaries in that nation recently spoke at church, and their visit has brought Cambodia to mind. In Lessons from Cambodia Part I and Part II, we revisit that nation’s tragic history from the late 1970s.theroanokestar.com