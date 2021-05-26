Amazon to Acquire MGM, Including James Bond & Rocky Franchises
Last December, it was revealed that MGM was planning to sell its entire film studio including its wide and rich film and TV library, and now it looks like the studio has finally found the right partner, who will help one of the world’s oldest film studios further expand into the competitive streaming landscape. Today, it has been officially announced that Amazon and MGM have entered into a definite merger agreement allowing Amazon to officially acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion.www.comingsoon.net