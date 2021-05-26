The Most Shocking 90 Day Fiance Couples Who Are Still Together

Ten years ago, who would have thought that TLC fans would have taken so kindly to the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise? The series centers around couples who found love abroad and applied for the K-1 Visa. The duo only has 90 days to wed, according to the United States law. Relationships have challenges at the best of times but add in an extremely long-distance relationship and the lack of family support and the couple can often find themselves in a heap of trouble with no one to turn to for help. More often than not, the 90 day period is not long enough to work out all their kinks, and many either are forced down the aisle or call it quits, sending the foreigner packing.