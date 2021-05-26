Dendias: Greece Will Continue to Be the Bridge Between Europe and Africa
ATHENS -- Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday took part as keynote speaker in an online meeting co-organised by the Embassy of South Africa and the Group of African Ambassadors to Greece, in cooperation with the foreign ministry, held to mark Africa Day. This is celebrated eacg year on May 25, the day that the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), later replaced by the African Union, was established in 1963.www.thenationalherald.com