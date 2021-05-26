Cancel
Health

Dendias: Greece Will Continue to Be the Bridge Between Europe and Africa

By Athens News Agency
thenationalherald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS -- Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday took part as keynote speaker in an online meeting co-organised by the Embassy of South Africa and the Group of African Ambassadors to Greece, in cooperation with the foreign ministry, held to mark Africa Day. This is celebrated eacg year on May 25, the day that the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), later replaced by the African Union, was established in 1963.

Nikos Dendias
Athens
Africa
Europe
South Africa
Greece
