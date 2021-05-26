Dendias: Greece Will Continue to Be the Bridge Between Europe and Africa

The organic crisis of the Italian and European parties that we have discussed a lot in these pages is flowing into the international arena due to the inability of European technical structures to understand the basic strategic lines that could allow the system of treaties to be linked among themselves. They have European countries to face the challenges that come from the international horizon. It is typical in central economies not to be able to align foreign policy ambitions with the economic and institutional possibilities that allow them to be put into practice. The EU crisis is the crisis of the contradiction, which is increasingly being exposed, between the economic need for international expansion and the institutional structure that prevents the creation of economic policies appropriate to a geostrategic purpose. With more and more power, a disabled vice can be triggered. Moreover, it already exists. All this emerges from the facts which I briefly mention here.