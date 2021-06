With even just a small plot of land, you can grow many useful plants. Obviously, some are edible, but you can use others for health and beauty purposes. One such plant is the luffa sponge gourd, commonly called a loofah. Many people use them as bath sponges, but they start as green fruits that are actually edible. Loofah plants are Cucurbits, in the same family as squash, cucumbers and melons, that you can grow with ease, although they do require a fair amount of time on the vine if you want to use them like sponges.