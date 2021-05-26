Pearl River softball standouts earn All-MACCC awards

Pearl River Central’s boys golf team took part in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s state tournament last week and came in fifth place. The final scores from each golfer were: Hunter Black shot an 82 round one and 85 round two (167 total), Carson Cunningham shot an 85 round one and 84 round two (169 total), Jordan Thompson shot a 95 round one and 92 round two (187 total), Chandler Bourgeois shot a 95 round one and 93 round two (188), Chase Wheat shot a 99 round one and 89 round two (188 total) and Cort Miley shot a 95 round one and 98 round two (193 total).