Pearl River County, MS

Pearl River softball standouts earn All-MACCC awards

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 16 days ago

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Four Pearl River softball players were honored by the MACCC, the league announced Monday. Freshman pitcher Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) and freshman third baseman McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central) were named to the All-MACCC First Team, while freshman shortstop Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy) and sophomore center fielder Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County) were honorable mentions.

