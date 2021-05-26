Cancel
MLB

Patience required in Yelich return

By Bryan Dee
wtmj.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Yelich has just 2 hits since his return to the lineup. He struggled through another 0-4 night at the dish in Tuesday’s loss to the Padres. Voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering thinks Yelich will be fine, and there’s no cause for long-term concern. “I just think he needs...

Christian Yelich
#Brewers #Padres #San Diego
