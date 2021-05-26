Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

BHS graduates Class of 2021 on football field

By Ethan Reddish
Post-Searchlight
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun rose over Centennial Field Saturday morning, the Bainbridge High School Class of 2021 celebrated their graduation, moving from one phase of their life to the next. The opening procession was led by Principal Roy Matthews, Superintendent Tim Cochran, and members of the Board of Education, after which Garyn King led the moment of quiet reflection. The Air Force JROTC presented the colors, with Viviana Schuyler leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and Piper Loeffler performing the National Anthem.

thepostsearchlight.com
