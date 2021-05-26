Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Golden Nuggets: Kittle likes what he’s seen from Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers had eight players sit out during Tuesday’s practice. The good news is everyone who was healthy participated. That includes Fred Warner, who has every right to sit out as he’s in line for a new contract. Shanahan pointed out this is his 18th set of OTAs since he...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Nuggets#49ers#American Football#Training Camp#Likes#Otas#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars could trade QB Gardner Minshew to any of these 3 NFL teams

The Jacksonville Jaguars no longer see Gardner Minshew II as the long-term answer at quarterback with rookie Trevor Lawrence firmly entrenched as the starter. Should the Jags trade the 2019 sixth-round pick before the start of the 2021 regular season?. If you have been following the Jaguars these past few...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers fantasy football: Trey Sermon can be a quality late-round stash

Trey Sermon #28 of the San Francisco 49ers (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Fantasy football owners aren’t likely to think heavily about 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon, but he might be worth a late-round stash. With fantasy football season beginning to heat up, and San Francisco 49ers...
NFLchatsports.com

Trey Sermon: What to expect from 49ers running back in Year 1

Trey Sermon , San Francisco 49ers (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) An injury to Jeff Wilson has paved the way for rookie running back Trey Sermon to have a big role with the 49ers in his rookie year. It hasn’t taken long for the running back corps for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Loves What He’s Seeing From Bucs Players

The Super Bowl hangover seems to be officially over in Tampa Bay. Kicking off their fourth OTA of the 2021 offseason earlier today, the Buccaneers are preparing for a repeat title run this coming year. While these training sessions are fully optional, the reigning champions seem to be taking them pretty seriously.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Dee Ford: Could be ready for camp

Coach Kyle Shanahan is keeping his "fingers crossed" Ford will be ready for the start of training camp in July, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old came out of last year's season opener with a neck injury and missed the rest of the year, but he's apparently made significant progress in his recovery. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Ford has been working out at the team facility since February but is away for the team this week during OTAs while visiting a back specialist, though he's expected back soon.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

What the Golden State Warriors can learn from the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of driving their star quarterback out of town. It doesn’t seem like future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers will return to his long-term franchise. Every team with big-time superstars that are getting into the back half of their respective careers can learn something about how the Packers have handled the situation.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Grant Delpit: Ready to rock

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Delpit (Achilles) has been cleared to return to practice, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The safety looks like he'll be ready to go for training camp after he missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn Achilles' tendon. The LSU product is set to battle veteran John Johnson and Ronnie Harrison for a starting role at safety.
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

Tennessee Titans Throwback Thursday: Justin Hunter

A football, basketball, and track and field star in high school, Justin Hunter arrived in Knoxville as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the country. It didn’t take him long to show fans of the Tennessee Volunteers why. He earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC as a true freshman in 2010, the same year during which he also competed for Tennessee’s track and field team. A torn ACL impacted his sophomore season, but he came back in 2012 to post 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns. At his peak, he looked every bit the superstar. But, once he came back, there was a bit of a hitch in his giddyup. He just looked a little more apprehensive. Nonetheless, at 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Hunter possessed elite size at the position. The potential was still enough for him to be considered among the best receivers in the 2013 draft class – and to be fair, that was for good reason. In addition to his size, Hunter had tremendous speed and was spectacular at using his length to take advantage of defensive backs.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Zxavian Harris likes what he sees at Ole Miss

Zxavian Harris out of Madison, Miss., has been to the Ole Miss a couple times in the past but this trip was about knocking out a few birds at once. "One, I wanted my family to really get to see their campus and town," Harris said. "Two, I wanted to get a chance to work out with coaches (Randall) Joyner) and (Marquise) Watson. And lastly, I wanted to look around at their academics."
NFLNBC Sports

WFT TE Logan Thomas confident in team's QB room

When the Washington Football Team arrives in Richmond, Va. for training camp there will be having an open competition for the starting quarterback job, head coach Ron Rivera told local media at the team's minicamp on Thursday. While Ryan Fitzpatrick, the veteran, is the overwhelming favorite to nab the starting job, Rivera said he was looking forward to seeing Taylor Heinicke push him.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Packers sign QB Jake Dolegala, TE Jace Sternberger suspended

The Green Bay Packers may not have the quarterback they want in minicamp but they're compensating by adding more of them. The Packers have signed Jake Dolegala after he tried out during the team's minicamp, NFL Network reported Thursday, citing the QB's agents. Also Thursday, the NFL announced that Green...