Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: watch new PS5 performance mode gameplay here

vg247.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy 7 Remake’s big PS5 update is mere weeks away – so here’s a look at it running in performance mode. While the next full part of the story might be a way off, fans of FF7 at least have a little bit of all-new content this year in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and its new Intermission chapter – an all-new chunk of story which stars beloved optional original FF7 party member Yuffie Kisaragi.

www.vg247.com
