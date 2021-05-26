Cancel
Astronomy

Astronomers just found the most ancient spiral galaxy in the Universe

By Jak Connor
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Researchers have discovered the most ancient spiral galaxy in the Universe, which helps answers a common question in astronomy. — Astronomers have no discovered the oldest spiral galaxy yet, which has helped them answer a burning question in astronomy - "How and when did spiral galaxies form?". Astronomers used the...

www.tweaktown.com
TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

288K+
Followers
7K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
