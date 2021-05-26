Producers seriously considered killing Commander Riker
Commander Riker almost didn’t make it to the 7th season. Remember that episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation where there was a double transporter lock that resulted in two separate Will Rikers? In “Second Chances,” Commander Riker discovers he has a twin, Lt. Riker, and needless to say, it’s awkward, especially when Deanna Troi starts a relationship with the lieutenant. But the real story is that the producers, including Rick Berman, seriously considered killing off Commander Riker and replacing him with the duplicate.redshirtsalwaysdie.com