Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Producers seriously considered killing Commander Riker

By Rachel Carrington
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommander Riker almost didn’t make it to the 7th season. Remember that episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation where there was a double transporter lock that resulted in two separate Will Rikers? In “Second Chances,” Commander Riker discovers he has a twin, Lt. Riker, and needless to say, it’s awkward, especially when Deanna Troi starts a relationship with the lieutenant. But the real story is that the producers, including Rick Berman, seriously considered killing off Commander Riker and replacing him with the duplicate.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Berman
Person
Jonathan Frakes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers#Star Trek#Movie Producers#Cardassian#Lt Riker#Captain Picard#Episode#Writers#Commander Riker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Picard: John de Lancie confirms the return of several characters

Star Trek: Picard will see several characters back for season two according to John de Lancie. John de Lancie is spoiling his way through his Cameo’s. Patrick Stewart, Whoopie Goldberg, and de Lancie himself have all been confirmed (one way or another) of having been brought back to the world of Star Trek: Picard. Well, de Lancie isn’t done dropping some minor spoilers as he’s also confirmed that two cast members from both the first season of Picard and their original series as well, The Next Generation, will be back for season two.
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Considers What’s Next For ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Tony and Laurie start with the news about the new tier for Paramount+ and the movies coming on the streaming service, then dive into the latest on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Prodigy distribution in Canada, Lower Decks’ production status, the tweet that revealed a TNG vet is writing for Star Trek: Picard, and details on the new documentary 1982: The Greatest Geek Year!. After that, they spend the main part of the podcast on a round-up of everything they learned from all the recent Discovery “For Your Consideration” panels.
TV SeriesTor.com

Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Tsunkatse”

Captain’s log. Voyager is taking shore leave in the Norcadian system. There are many sights and activities and such, but one of the most popular is Tsunkatse, fights in an arena between two aliens. We see Chakotay and Torres in the audience for a fight between a Hirogen and another alien.
MoviesJezebel

Cruella Is Not That Serious

I dreaded watching Cruella, Disney’s new retooling of the 101 Dalmations villain’s backstory, because I knew at work today, I’d be expected to have a “take.” And before I even reluctantly paid my $37 bucks for a month of Disney+ access, along with some sort of “Premium” viewing privilege that allowed me to view the film, I knew what I was probably going to say: Our culture will do anything to excuse a rich white woman’s villainy, something about girlbosses and capitalism, et cetera, et cetera. I’ve said it all before, and on Friday, similar takes on the film had already begun rolling in while Twitter laughed at the film’s ridiculous inciting incident: A pack of vicious dalmatians killed Cruella’s mother, setting her on a collision course with her own villainy.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Commanders in Crisis’ #9 review

After four issues away from the rest of the Crisis Command, Nina Next aka Frontier has finally come back to the team, but with it, some of the clunkier exposition found earlier in the series has also returned. Coming off the high from issue #8’s exploration of hatred, American Dreamer,...
MoviesComicBook

Master And Commander Reboot in Development

Captain Jack Aubrey may sail the high seas once again as a new report reveals 20th Century is developing a new version of Master and Commander, rebooting the property that started and ended with the 2004 film. Deadline brings word that A Monster Calls writer Patrick Ness has been tapped to pen the script which will reportedly be based on the first book in the "Aubrey–Maturin series" series by Patrick O'Brian. The first book/new film would follow the Jack Aubrey character as a young man and explore "how his friendship with his naval surgeon, Stephen Maturin begins," according to the trade.
TV Seriescomicon.com

‘Sam And Twitch’ Reenters TV Development With ‘Mare of Easttown’ And ‘Condor’ Producers

Like Spawn‘s twenty-year odyssey to return to screens, Sam and Twitch has had a long history of development in TV Land. First, there was an attempt by Law & Order boss Dick Wolf. Then, Kevin Smith got involved for a time. Now, Deadline reports wiip Partners, the people behind Mare of Easttown, has entered into an agreement with Todd McFarlane to develop Sam and Twitch as a premium drama.
Entertainmentdreamwidth.org

Production notes for Stealing Solo

“What’s the word?” “The word is no. We are therefore going anyway.” - oscillation overthruster - The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension. “Two sharp women are better than one, right?” - CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. “I don’t give a flying handshake“ - The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Master and Commander 2 in the works

20th Century Fox has tapped Patrick Ness (“A Monster Calls”, “Chaos Walking”) to pen a create to critically acclaimed Peter Weir actioner “Master and Commander : The Far Side of the World” (2003). The new film will be set before the events of Captain Jack Aubrey’s (Russell Crowe) clash with...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 9 June 2021: Loki, Kim's Convenience & Cobra Kai

So far away… doesn't anybody stay in one place anymore? It would be so fine to see your face at our door. Doesn't help to know you're… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love and respect due to the great Carole King, welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been going down across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. Looking at the list this time around, we have our first round of Loki reviews, the Kim's Convenience controversy continuing, and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio revisiting his decision to return to the franchise.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Apple TV+ Teases Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama ‘Invasion’ From Simon Kinberg

The teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s Invasion warns us to “hold onto our humanity” as aliens launch an attack on Earth. The epic sci-fi action drama, which comes from Oscar nominated producer Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters), follows key players around the globe as they battle to save our planet.
Applesideshow.com

Trek Tech: 10 Star Trek Gadgets That Have Beamed Into Reality

For the past half-century, Star Trek has offered fans a vision of the future by taking them on a deep voyage into the imagination to explore strange new worlds and seek out new life and civilizations, all while boldly going where no man or woman has gone before. If there’s...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Stephen King’s Christine Reboot in Works With Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller as Director Under Sony Pictures, Blumhouse

Sony Pictures and Blumhouse have roped in director Bryan Fuller to tackle the new adaptation of Stephen King novel Christine. Fuller, who previously worked on shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods, Hannibal and “Heroes”, will also pen the script for the feature film, reported Deadline. King’s novel, which was published in 1983, was about a boy, Arnie Cunningham, who buys a classic red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, licence number CQB 241. Gossip Girl Teaser: The Reboot Of Popular Teen Drama Series Looks Fresh Enough to Make Us Say XOXO! (Watch Video).