Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers Playoff Watch: Brooklyn Nets Collect Comfortable Win vs. Celtics in Game 2

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FX5rW_0aByXuwz00

With a second-straight night off from games, the Philadelphia 76ers could sit back and watch the Eastern Conference playoff picture play out once again. On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat engaged in a Game 2 battle, where the Bucks destroyed the 2020 Eastern Conference Champions with ease.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Boston Celtics for Game 2, and we saw a similar result to Monday's outing. Brooklyn's offense came out on fire Tuesday night. Although they allowed the Celtics to collect 26 points in the first quarter, the Nets nearly doubled that with 40 points.

It wasn't Brooklyn's big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving that led the charge early on either. Instead, it was Joe Harris who put up 16 first-quarter points as he hit on six of his seven shots from the field, knocking down all four of his three-point attempts.

In the second quarter, Harden took over from there. Leading the Nets with 10 second-quarter points, Harden helped Brooklyn outscore the Celtics by 10, allowing Brooklyn to get a mighty comfortable 71-47 lead over the Celtics at halftime.

Early on in the third quarter is was evident that Tuesday was not the Celtics' night. Three minutes into the third, Celtics star Jayson Tatum left the game after getting poked in the eye. He left the court for good after a lousy shooting night, going 3-12 from the field and totaling for nine points.

From that point on, it was smooth sailing for the Nets, who started clearing the bench to get their key players some rest ahead of Game 3. When the second half finally concluded, Brooklyn took a two-game lead by picking up a 130-108 victory over Boston. Although the Celtics will get a lift by heading home to host the Nets for Game 3, they look like a team that could be on the verge of getting swept in round one.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
181
Followers
604
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nets#Playoff Games#76ers Playoff Watch#Eastern Conference#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#Sports Illustrated#Twitter#Jgrassonba#Miami#Field#Home#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Nets give em the ol razzle dazzle with remarkable highlight play (video)

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving finally all played together in the Nets’ win over the Bulls on Saturday. Brooklyn put on an even better show yesterday. In the Nets’ 123-109 win over the Cavaliers, Brooklyn had a highlight play befitting the Harlem Globetrotters. Mike James made a leaping...
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
dallassun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBASB Nation

The Nets are so good they’re basically playing street ball

The Brooklyn Nets took a loose ball and turned it into street ball magic on Sunday night against the Cavaliers. Let’s be real: This all starts with the astounding pass from Blake Griffin, which, honestly — I didn’t know Blake Griffin could make a pass like this. The Nets had so much confidence that they pulled this off in the second quarter, and it’s normally the kind of thing you’d see in a fourth quarter blowout.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBANewsday

Blake Griffin has fit in seamlessly with Nets with his selfless play

The temptation is to say the Nets actually should have a "Big 4" that includes five-time all-NBA player Blake Griffin alongside the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Instead, the 32-year-old Griffin has settled perfectly into a complementary role since signing with the Nets as a free agent in March.
CBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAthebrooklyngame.com

Nets Clinch No. 2 Seed With Win Over Cavs, Await Playoff Opponent

Regular season: Complete. The Nets will enter the playoffs in the No. 2 seed after defeating the Cavaliers 123-109 in the final game of the regular season on Sunday. Brooklyn finishes with a 48-24 record, a franchise-record 66.7% winning percentage for a single season. Brooklyn’s control of Sunday’s game did...
NBAchatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBAyournewsnet.com

Jazz win West...Play-in for Lakers...Nets No. 2 in East

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Kings, 121-99. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which needed to win its final two games to hold off Phoenix for the top spot.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Collin Sexton Ejected For Elbowing Kevin Durant As Nets Clinch 2-Seed

Collin Sexton was ejected from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, after elbowing Kevin Durant in the face. Sexton was given a flagrant 2 by the officials with 6:11 to play in the third quarter. “Tonight, it was a tough one,” Sexton said after the game....
NBANewsday

Nets as healthy as they've been all season as they begin preparations for the playoffs

A thrill ride of a Nets season that began with the hiring of Hall of Famer Steve Nash as a first-time coach, the return to action of Kevin Durant, a blockbuster trade for James Harden, the signing of free agent Blake Griffin and the greatest season of Kyrie Irving’s career but that also was marred by a series of injuries that led to a franchise-record 37 different starting lineups finally has reached proving time in the playoffs.
Golf Digest

The Brooklyn Globetrotters, er, Nets produced the play of the NBA season on Sunday

They save you should always save the best for last. Who said that? We have no idea. Why shouldn’t we take the best first in case we get hit by a car crossing the street before we get to the last? Also unclear. But it’s an adage the Brooklyn Nets took to heart on Sunday, unveiling perhaps the single best play of the NBA (regular) season on the final day of the NBA (regular) season. Check it out and then jump around a bunch.