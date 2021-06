Apple TV+ has picked up a second season of “The Mosquito Coast,” the streamer announced Wednesday. The news comes as the series is about to conclude its seven-episode first season, with the finale episode set to hit the streamer on Friday. Led by Justin Theroux and based on the book of the same name by his uncle, Paul Theroux, the series follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox, who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.