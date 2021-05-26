AMC-GME, Cruising, Nvidia and Crypto – On TheStreet Wednesday

Meme stocks are back in the spotlight as AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop (GME) - Get Report once again extend gains, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report is on the rise as it gets the nod to kick off a test sail from the Port of Miami, and a blowout quarter is potentially on tap for Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, thanks to surging demand for its graphics cards that are being used – not for gaming, but to mine for Ethereum.