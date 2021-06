All Steam users -- courtesy of Steel Sky Productions -- can currently download a game for free, but not for much longer. Right now, as in the moment of publishing, every single Steam user can download Warhammer Underworlds: Online for free, no strings attached. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever. You can play it every day for the rest of your life or you can never boot it up a single time. The choice is yours because it's yours to keep. This isn't a free trial or a free demo. That said, the offer is only live until tomorrow, June 10, or, more specifically, until 1:00 p.m. EST.