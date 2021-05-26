Cancel
Kiko Kostadinov Partners With retaW for Solid Perfume

hypebeast.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based designer Kiko Kostadinov has launched a new collaboration with retaW, tapping into the fragrance brand’s expertise to create a solid perfume. Working with the Tokyo-based label, Kostadinov has created a genderless scent that is made in Japan and packaged in a portable tube. The fragrance is designed with a...

