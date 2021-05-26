Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Board of Education recognizes retirees at meeting

By Ethan Reddish
Post-Searchlight
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 20, the Decatur County Board of Education met for their regularly scheduled meeting. The evening meeting was a special one, as most of the meeting was set aside to honor this year’s retirees. Unfortunately, not all retirees were in attendance to receive their awards. Principal Roy Matthews...

