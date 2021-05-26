Board of Education recognizes retirees at meeting

At its recent GOP reorganization meeting, Marlis Fewell was elected Decatur County Republican Chairwoman, replacing outgoing Chairwoman Ann Marie Rose-Emmons as the leader of the county’s political organization. Currently, Fewell works alongside her husband on their family farm in Climax. A resident of Decatur County for 27 years, Fewell and her husband, Daniel have two children, Gavin and Sadie. She was employed with Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Inc. for 20 years. They are members of the Maranatha Baptist Church. She has previously worked on a congressional candidate’s campaign for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. Fewell served as a co-vice chair to the local party, and a delegate. She also serves as a board member for the local CASA organization.