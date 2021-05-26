Cancel
Amazon Buys MGM for $8.45B

By Jacob Oller
Paste Magazine
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bezos beast has staked its latest claim. Amazon’s primary problem-solving tactic when it has come to Amazon Prime Video’s film and TV streaming efforts has been to throw money at things and seeing if they work. That’s most recently manifested in the big budgets of a few massive would-be franchise-starting fantasy TV series. But as every other streamer has learned, it’s much easier to obtain existing IP than to create your own. So it makes a kind of perverse sense that Amazon has made the second-largest acquisition in its history, buying the nearly century-old studio MGM for $8.45B.

www.pastemagazine.com
