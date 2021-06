It’s been announced today that New Line Cinema is partnering up with Warner Bros. Animation to bring us a new Lord of the Rings movie. We’ll let that sink in for a second. An original anime feature helmed by filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, The War Of Rohirrim will take us into the legendary battle that shaped Middle-earth and laid the groundwork for the adventures we saw unfold in Peter Jackson’s beloved and critically acclaimed trilogy. In other words, it’s a prequel to what came before and will place its focus on the ninth King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, and further flesh out the story of Helm’s Deep.