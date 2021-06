YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Additionally, with the upcoming Steam Next Fest which begins on June 16, the developer has confirmed that StoryArcana will be a part of it and you will be able to play a demo too. Built with Construct 3, the game will fully support Linux (the game can even run in the browser) with it being developed as a mostly solo experience from Rory Mitchell of Cyomo. However, they also have composer Christoph Jakob and various freelancers so it's not entirely solo developed.