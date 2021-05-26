Thoughts on the Anticipated Hoerner Roster Move, Alcantara’s Pull, and the Cubs’ 40-Man Mess (UPDATES)

We’ll have more on Nico Hoerner when the information becomes available. It’s probably weird to say that up at the top – “Hey, about that one topic, I am not actually discussing it yet” – but it felt even more weird not to acknowledge it first thing this morning. With a hamstring strain, the range of possible absence lengths is so wide that we just aren’t going to know much until there are scans, tests, rest, etc. Your dream scenario is about a month, but given how much pain Hoerner appeared to be in, your much more realistic best-case-scenario is probably something like two months. And there are much worse possibilities. Just have to cross our fingers.