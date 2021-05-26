21 Gorgeous Pool Houses That Will Make You Long For A Vacation

There's no denying that a handsome pool house takes your summer entertaining game to the next level. Its airy, laidback design beckons guests to relax and take in stunning landscape views after enjoying a refreshing dip in the pool. In the evening, these stylish poolside spaces double as outdoor dining rooms with ample seating and all the entertaining essentials for a decadent soirée. And not to mention, some even can be used as guesthouses for when extended family or friends come to visit. Ready to create your own backyard getaway? Discover 22 designer pool houses from the VERANDA archives bound to make you feel inspired.