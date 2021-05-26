World's tiniest pig, once thought extinct, returning to the wild
The shy, 10-inch-tall pygmy hog, "rediscovered" in 1971, is steadily increasing in number due to captive breeding in its native India. Mumbai, IndiaIn the thick, tall grasslands of the Himalaya foothills lives the endangered pygmy hog, a species so small its piglets can fit in your pocket. Standing about 10 inches tall, the shy animal once roamed the border regions of India, Nepal, and Bhutan, snuffling about for insects and tubers.www.nationalgeographic.com