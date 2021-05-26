Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Five Questions that Grizzlies-Jazz Game 2 will answer

By Joe Mullinax
grizzlybearblues.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a rather large basketball game tonight for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz. The stakes are somewhat convoluted for the Grizzlies coming off their upset victory over the Jazz Sunday night that shocked the NBA world. The very best that the young Grizzlies and their coaching staff could’ve hoped for realistically was a split in Utah, earning Memphis home court advantage coming in to what is sure to be a raucous FedExForum this weekend for games 3 and 4. But now that that has already been achieved, while it is important to understand that the team has garnered more success than most anticipated in this series just one game in, the truth is everyone associated with Memphis and their Grizzlies wants more.

www.grizzlybearblues.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Defense#Tonight#Nba Players#Self Defense#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#Jaren Tyus Jones De#Fedexforum#Athletic#Twitter#Grizzlies Fans#Grizzlies History#Nba Fans#Timeout#Allen Melton Bane Minutes#Key Players#Pause#Foul Trouble#Flashes#Foul Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Spotify
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAdallassun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBASacramento Bee

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old “We Believe” Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting “M-V-P!” scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Steph Curry takes scoring crown, leads Warriors past Grizzlies

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAMacon Telegraph

Warriors clinch No. 8 seed with win vs. Grizzlies in season finale

In a game with playoff stakes, Stephen Curry turned in a dynastic performance. Curry scored 46 points, including 33 in the second half in a game that could propel them to a return to the playoffs. After the Grizzlies erased a 17 point lead, the Warriors led by just three with 3:39 remaining. Curry answered by draining three straight 3-pointers to go up 12 with 1:35 to go in Sunday’s 113-101 win at Chase Center and clinch the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBABradenton Herald

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110

Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points hitting 5 of 6...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After rocky start, Jazz look to close out Grizzlies in Game 5

After being stunned in Game 1 of their first-round series, the Utah Jazz are in a vastly different place than they were a week ago. Heading into Game 2 on May 26, the Jazz needed a win to even the series to avoid going down 0-2 against a Memphis Grizzlies team that had to beat the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the new play-in tournament just to qualify for the playoffs.
NBAsemoball.com

Jazz advance to 2nd round, beating Grizzlies in Game 5

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Donovan Mitchell hasn't stopped thinking about the Utah Jazz blowing a 3-1 lead to Denver in last season's playoffs. Even as allergies woke him up every hour a night before the Jazz played with another 3-1 series advantage against the Memphis Grizzlies, Mitchell focused on starting fast and finishing strong.
NBAInsideHoops

If Donovan Mitchell makes All-NBA Team, Jazz contract goes way up

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz are having a fantastic season. The team has their eye on the Finals, and it’s a realistic vision. In terms of what Mitchell’s personal success may mean to each side’s wallets, here’s the Salt Lake Tribune:. This week, the collective decisions of 100 NBA media...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Matchups are set for the NBA’s play-in tournament — featuring LeBron James and the Lakers vs. scoring champ Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Bring on the play-in, with the NBA’s regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the playoffs. The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the postseason.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Mike Conley returning on Friday?

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley remain OUT Friday vs. the Nuggets. Juwan Morgan is also OUT (right heel soreness). But Udoka Azubuike is PROBABLE after missing most of the season with a right ankle sprain. 1 week ago – via Twitter andyblarsen. Andy Larsen: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell...