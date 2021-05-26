Police Log: May 23 – May 24, 2021

7:13 a.m.: A caller reported a bull on their property. The property owner thinks he knows where the bull lives, but would like animal control assistance. 8:41 a.m.: Occurring at B & K Storage on Old Highway 53, reporting party’s ex boyfriend is yelling and that she had to cut the lock off of the storage locker that was under her name because he changed the code and locked her out of it. The reporting party says the ex boyfriend tried to trap her inside of the storage container and hit her hand in the door of the locker. She would look an officer to come by to help her retriever her belongings.