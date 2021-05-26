Deivi García isn’t a finished product just yet

Pitching prospect Deivi García was one of the big surprises of the Yankees’ 2020 campaign, as he came up at age 21 and posted a 4.1 percent walk rate in 34.1 big league innings en route to a commendable first taste of the majors. This was quite the departure from his years of elevated walk rates in the minor leagues — since 2018, they had stabilized at around 11 percent. While everybody knew the sample size was too small, there was hope among coaches and fans that García had, indeed, turned a corner with his control.