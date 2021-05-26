Cancel
The First Look at the Cast of Friends Recreating the Iconic Opening Credits at the Reunion

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HBO Max Friends Reunion Special is one day away, people. And we couldn't BE more excited. During one part of the reunion, the cast will sit down on stage with comedian and late night talk show host James Corden in a way that pays homage to the iconic opening credits.

94.3 Lite FM

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.
samachar-news.com

Jennifer Aniston still ‘basking in love’ from ‘Friends: The Reunion’, shares selfie with OG6 cast

Just like us, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, too is not over with ‘Friends: The Reunion.’ She played the role of Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, summed up the recently-released reunion special episode on Wednesday by sharing priceless BTS pictures from the sets of the show. The OG6 cast members of the ‘Friends’ Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribianni, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller – reunite at Friends’ iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios.
thefocus.news

Who was Barbara Miller? Friends casting director remembered in reunion episode

Who was Barbara Miller? As the cast of Friends look back on the show after almost two decades, some are curious to know more about how each of the now well-loved characters was cast and who the show’s executive casting director Barbara Miller was. Who was Barbara Miller? Friends reunion...
Vanderbilt Hustler

The one with the ‘Friends’ reunion

Oh. My. God. The wait is finally over. May 27, HBO Max released the highly anticipated reunion of the iconic sextet of actors that helped define a generation. “Friends” enthusiasts worldwide were on the edge of their seats to witness Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in all their glory gathered together in the same room for the first time in almost 17 long years.
ava360.com

'Friends' Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, Mishaps & More: Revelations from The Reunion | PEOPLE

Finally: The One Where They All Get Together. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) got back together for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now. During the special, the cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright — shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
bbcgossip.com

Courteney Cox Recreates ‘Friends’ Routine With Ed Sheeran After Reunion

Nothing like a Gellar routine! Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer may not have recreated their New Year’s Eve dance routine during the Friends reunion special, but it’s not because she doesn’t know the moves. On Sunday, May 30, Cox, 56, shared a video of her doing the dance, which was...
TV SeriesEW.com

From the opening to the audience, here's how the Friends reunion came together

"Will there be a Friends reunion?" has to be one of the most asked questions of the past dozen or so years. It's certainly one that executive producers David Crane, Kevin Bright, and Marta Kauffman have had to shoot down more than once. But when the series celebrated the 25th anniversary of its debut back in 2019, a reunion no longer felt like a moo point. "The idea of everybody getting together again was thrilling," Kauffman says. "The question was: How do you do that well?"
tuipster.com

Review: For all its weepiness, "Friends: The Reunion" on HBO Max is an emotionally satisfying reminiscence featuring not only the original cast members but a number of guest "surprises"

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Review: The One With a Big Dose of Sentimentality. An HBO Max reunion special features not only Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but David Beckham, Malala and more. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. BTS...
TV Seriesbbcgossip.com

The Friends Cast Turned Down A MILLION DOLLARS For The Reunion Because It Wasn’t Enough?!?

Friends may be long behind us, but you better believe the Friends cast still make BIG bucks when they all sit on a couch together!. According to the Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were offered $1 million each to reunite for HBO Max’s reunion special (the same amount they were making per episode for the final two seasons of the beloved sitcom, btw), but the group turned it down!
MoviesBirmingham Star

Friends Reunion director reveals why some cast was missing

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): After watching the 'Friends' reunion, many fans wondered why actors Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse, and more former guest stars were absent from the HBO Max event. Recently, the special's director Ben Winston weighed in on the subject. According to E! News, the highly anticipated HBO...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What the Cast of Friends is Got Paid for the Reunion Special

On one hand it makes a person wonder how well off some of the Friends stars really are when learning about how much they made for the reunion show, and on the other it’s enough for an eye roll to realize that they made over $2 million apiece for a single show. It does sound as though they were offered about $1 million apiece to show up initially, but they all turned it down. Does anyone get the implication there? They TURNED DOWN $1 million dollars for one appearance. This is the kind of money they were pulling down per episode at one point, all of them, and they decided they would negotiate in order to get more money for a single reunion show. I’ll stop being outraged now simply because a lot of people might wonder what’s the point, especially given that those who are so enamored of the show would think it a pittance to bring back their favorite actors. It’s also a valid argument that no one in their right mind, not even an actor, would turn down $1 million dollars just to show up for a single appearance, so to be fair, this sounds like the network was bent over a barrel and were ready to do anything to make this happen. Friends was one of the few shows that was so famous that it managed to influence the way people lived, how they dressed, styled their hair, and sometimes even how they behaved in public. But that kind of money to show up and reminisce in front of an audience feels a little ridiculous to say the least. There are bound to be people that would claim that anyone would want more money just to show up after so long, but seriously, it does feel as though they had all the bargaining power since the people in charge would have been roasted had they not gone ahead with it. The actors knew very well that there had to be a show, and they knew that they could drive the price up in since the advantage was theirs.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Matt LeBlanc looking like your Dad in the Friends reunion has become a hilarious meme

This week, for the first time in 17 years, the cast of Friends reunited in a special documentary where they recounted and relived some of their fondest moments and memories from working on the popular show. Although the special episode gained mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike it was nice to see David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry together again even if the event ultimately proved to be a little pointless.Perhaps the most enjoyable part was Matt LeBlanc’s casual approach to the whole thing. For the initial reunion, he turned up...