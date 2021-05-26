Ole Miss baseball opens SEC Tournament with 7-4 win over Auburn, strengthens host resume
Ole Miss began its SEC Tournament journey on Tuesday, knocking off the Auburn Tigers 7-4 in Hoover, Ala., to advance to the double elimination portion of the bracket. Doug Nikhazy was once again #good, Justin Bench had an inside-the-park home run (although there's debate as to whether the ball left the yard or not), and Hayden Dunhurst put a ball into orbit in the Rebel win. Here is Bench's "dinger" which made the haters and naysayers very furious.