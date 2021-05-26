Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine to headline Boston Calling 2022

The iconic rock groups were both originally scheduled to headline Boston Calling 2020.

A crowd shot from the 2019 edition of the Boston Calling music festival. Courtesy Boston Calling

Get ready to rock, Boston.

Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling 2022, bringing two of the biggest rock acts in America to Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston next Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, 2022.

The two groups were originally slated to headline Boston Calling 2020 along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers before the festival was canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic. This time around, Foo and Rage will be joined by more than 60 performers, including a third headliner to be announced at a later date.

Rage’s appearance at Boston Calling will be the band’s only New England show on its 2022 tour, the group’s first in more than ten years. Foo Fighters, meanwhile, will take the stage one year after celebrating their 25th anniversary and releasing their 10th studio album.

“We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners, Boston Calling co-founder Brian Appel said in a press release. “We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year.”

As part of the headliner announcement, a limited number of early-bird 3-day tickets are currently on sale at www.bostoncalling.com. The festival is currently offering General Admission tickets for $299.99 each or 2-pack for $549.99. VIP 3-day tickets, meanwhile, are $799.99, and Platinum 3-day tickets are $1,599.99. All three ticket tiers are the lowest pricing for 3-day tickets for Boston Calling 2022, according to a press release.

It remains to be seen whether any of the additional 60-plus acts originally slated to perform at Boston Calling 2020 will return in 2022, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, roots rock singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, English rockers The 1975, and singer-songwriter Brittany Howard.

According to organizers, additional lineup announcements and information about food and drink components will be announced in the months to come.