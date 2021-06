A Bon Scott hologram was a pitched idea to a popular hologram production company despite AC/DC still being an active band. In a new feature from Rolling Stone, Eyellusion Hologram Production CEO Jeff Pezzuti, whose company is responsible for the Frank Zappa and Ronnie James Dio holograms, said, “We were offered an AC/DC hologram of Bon Scott. We asked ourselves, ‘Do we want to represent something with Bon Scott?’ And it just wasn’t right for us at that point.”